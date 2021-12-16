US President Joe Biden visited Kentucky, the state hardest hit by the devastating tornadoes that hit several parts of the country this weekend. The death toll stands at 74 in Kentucky alone, although authorities fear the number will rise as days go by.

US President Joe Biden visited two Kentucky cities that were hit over the weekend by several tornadoes that killed about 74 people in the state and left thousands homeless or powerless, 14 others died in other parts of the country . Biden vowed to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help this and the seven other affected states.

Wearing hiking boots, a baseball cap, and a black face mask, Biden walked through the worst-hit towns, Mayfield and Dawson Springs, hugging survivors as he made his way through the rubble, including uprooted trees, houses completely demolished and Christmas decorations tangled among the destroyed furniture.

“The scope and scale of this destruction is almost unbelievable,” said the president, as he stood in front of a house reduced to rubble in the city of Dawson Springs. He also asked the authorities to transfer people from the shelters as soon as possible to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

“I intend to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to support your state, your local leaders, as they recover and rebuild, and you will recover and rebuild,” Biden said.

At the same time, the president praised the large amount of support from the communities and said that the federal support that has been pledged will continue to flow. “Something good has to come out of this,” he said.

The president stopped to speak with people affected by the storms, including a family sitting in front of a house without a roof or windows, and spoke with a group of police officers.

United States President Joe Biden speaks with Raylie Hall, who holds a United States flag, as he examines damage from tornado storms and extreme weather, in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, United States , on December 15, 2021. © Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein

In Mayfield, the most devastated city, Biden took an aerial tour of the tragedy site and held a briefing with officials at the airport. “I’m here to listen,” adding that this kind of tragedy “either brings people together or separates them.”

In the largely Republican state, the president’s visit, while causing some reluctance, was greeted with optimism by many residents, who said they hoped the president would help communities recover.

“I want to see if it is going to help the people who have been affected by this,” said Michelle Anderson, 68, who took cover in the bathtub along with her cat when the tornado tore off the roof of the second floor of the apartment building. where he lived in Mayfield.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, has dispatched search, rescue and emergency response teams to Kentucky to assist survivors with the registration process so they can receive assistance.

It has also sent dozens of generators to the state, along with 511,000 liters of water, 74,000 meals and thousands of cots, blankets and baby kits.

People sit outside a destroyed home in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, the United States, on December 15, 2021. © Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein

Mitch McConnell, the Democratic Minority Leader in the US Senate, highlighted Biden’s response to the tragedy. The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, also a Democrat Nancy Pelosi, said she is speaking with Kentucky lawmakers about what is needed for the state. This is a possible disaster relief bill.

The White House is holding talks with a key West Virginia senator, Joe Manchin, hoping to pass an aid package before the end of the year.

The United States is experiencing a year marked by natural disasters

The country has faced extreme weather events driven mostly by climate change.

In February there was an unprecedented storm in Houston. In Idaho, Colorado and California there were wildfires in the summer that left hundreds of hectares of forest consumed by fire.

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, as well as New Jersey and New York in September.

The disasters have provided Biden with evidence of what he says is the urgent need for the United States to do more to combat climate change and prepare for future disasters.

These cases helped drive approval of his $ 1 billion spending proposals that include climate resilience projects aimed at better defending people and their property from future storms, wildfires and other natural disasters.

His $ 1.75 trillion social spending package, which is still pending in Congress, includes billions more to help shift the nation away from oil, gas, and coal toward the widespread use of clean energy and vehicles. electrical The White House has spent much of the week interacting with lawmakers on this latest item on the Biden agenda.

With AP and Reuters