The number of unemployment benefit claims in the United States increased by 5,000 in the week ending October 28, to 217,000, according to a survey released today by the country’s Department of Labor. The result came slightly above the projection of analysts consulted by Factset, of 215 thousand requests.

The previous week’s total orders were slightly revised upwards, from 210 thousand to 212 thousand.

The number of continued requests showed an increase of 35 thousand in the week ended October 21, to 1.818 million. This indicator is released one week late.



