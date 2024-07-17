Home page politics

According to US intelligence, Iran is planning to assassinate Trump. The Secret Service increased security measures before the assassination attempt, but is now under criticism.

Washington, DC – According to media reports, the Secret Service had a few weeks before the assassination attempt on the former US President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump increased security measures. The reason: US authorities are said to have received information about an Iranian assassination plot against Trump.

According to media reports, Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the US Security Council, said there was no evidence to date of a connection to the actual assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attacked Trump on Saturday (July 13) at a campaign rally in the US state of Pennsylvania. slightly injured earAnother spectator was killed and two people in the audience were seriously injured.

Revenge for Kassem Soleimani? Iran denies assassination plans for Trump

The National Security Council of the USA has been following Iranian threats against the former Trump administration for years. Iran wanted revenge after the US killed the then commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s Al-Quds Brigades, Kassem Soleimani, in 2020.

The Permanent Mission of Iran to the U.N. denied an Iranian conspiracy to assassinate Trump. “These allegations are baseless and malicious. From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trump is a criminal who must be tried and punished in a court of law for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani. Iran has chosen the legal routeto bring him to justice,” a spokesman for the representation told CNN.

It is Iran’s natural right to pursue the issue further, said Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in a CNN-Podcast. Meanwhile, the US also assumed that Iran was planning to assassinate other Trump confidants, including former security adviser John Bolton, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former security adviser Robert O’Brien. However, the threat to Trump has also been increasing for some time.

Despite increased security measures: Secret Services under fire for Trump assassination attempt

Anthony Guglielmi, the spokesman for the Secret Service, said according to the Washington Examiner: “The Secret Service and other agencies are constantly receiving new information about potential threats and are taking actions to adjust resources as needed.” The spokesman declined to comment on specific threats. The Department of Homeland Security also did not initially comment.

However, at one point during the US election campaign, spontaneous events were no longer held because the Secret Service could not check the guests. Trump’s campaign team had also previously CNN-Information has warned several times against outdoor gatherings as they pose a greater risk.

Against the background of the recent Criticism of the Secret Service over the assassination attempt on Trumpthis information sheds new light on the US security services. Despite the additional measures, the shooter was able to take up position on a roof about 150 meters away from one of the most heavily protected politicians in the world. President Joe Biden ordered a comprehensive investigation into the security measures at the Trump event in Pennsylvania. (lismah with dpa)