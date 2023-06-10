Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber”, a mathematician who, after studying at Harvard, retired to a shack in Montana and over the course of about 17 years sent explosive packages to several people, died in a federal prison in the United States. resulting in 3 deaths and over 20 injuries. He refers it to Associated Press Kristie Breshears, spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Kaczynski was found dead around 8 a.m. in Butner Federal Prison, North Carolina. He was 81 years old. The cause of death has not been disclosed at this time. Kaczynski was transferred to the federal prison medical facility in North Carolina after spending two decades in a maximum security federal prison in Colorado, the Supermax prison in Florence, where he was sent in May 1998, when he was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years for a terror campaign that alarmed universities across the country.

Following his 1996 arrest at the cabin where he lived in western Montana, Kaczynski was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He pleaded guilty to causing 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995.