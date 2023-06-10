Unabomber dead: Ted Kaczynski, the man who terrorized the US for 17 years, found lifeless in prison

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber”, the mathematician who terrorized the United States for 17 years, has died in prison. Between 1978 and 1995, Kaczynsky sent explosive packages to numerous people, causing 3 deaths and 23 injuries. He was 81 years old.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. he was found dead around 8 a.m. in Butner Federal Prison, North Carolina. The cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

After a brilliant academic career, Kaczynski had retired to a shack in Montana elaborating theories against technological development and modern industrial society. From his shelter, she sent homemade bombs to people held responsible for the destruction of the environment, killing three people in the space of 17 years. He was arrested in 1996, thanks to the signaling of his brother David. He had recognized his style in that of the manifesto that the terrorist had managed to get published by the Washington Post. In May 1998 he was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years in prison.

After spending more than 20 years in a maximum security federal prison in Colorado, the Supermax prison in Florence, in December 2021 he was transferred to the medical facility of the federal prison in North Carolina, where he died today.