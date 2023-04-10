Classified Pentagon documents leaked on social media show how much the United States has penetrated the Russian intelligence services and its ability to warn Ukraine about Moscow’s plans and about the strength of its war machine, reveals The New York Times.

Apparently, the leak includes secret intelligence assessments and reports that affect not only Ukraine and Russiabut also to very sensitive analyzes of US allies.

How were the documents leaked?

A steady trickle of leaked documents and slides have been posted on Twitter, Telegram, Discord, and other social media and chat sites for days.

The Pentagon declared Friday that it was “actively reviewing the matter” and that he had referred this case to the Department of Justice.

“We have been in communication with the Defense Department regarding this matter and have launched an investigation,” a Justice Department spokesman told AFP.

The documents detail US and NATO plans to strengthen Ukraine’s offensive in the war against Russia.

The leak does not only affect Russia and Ukraine

Those documents also show that The United States appears to be spying on Ukraine’s top military and politicians, to have a clear vision of the fighting strategies of that country.

The documents contained tables of future arms deliveries, data on troop and battalion strengths, as well as military plans.

The Pentagon said then that it is “analyzing” the publication of these documents on Twitter and Telegram, which was joined on Friday by the 4chan messaging website, with information on Ukraine, the Middle East and China.

Documents reviewed by the Times lay bare the US assessment of the Ukrainian military, whiche is also in a desperate situationalso indicates the note.

Defense analysts say the leak of such documents is valuable to Moscow by showing how far US intelligence has penetrated.

US officials told The Washington Post that some documents had been tampered withbut that many others were consistent with the CIA World Intelligence Review reports that are shared at a high level within the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department.

According to the newspaper, US officials have stressed that while the documents offer clues about US methods for gathering information about Russian plansThey don’t yet know if any of their information sources will be cut off as a result of the leak.

It also ensures that the publication of the documents complicated relations with the allied countries and raised questions about the United States’ ability to keep its secrets.

The leak could also affect diplomatic relations in other ways because these documents make it clear that The United States is not only spying on Russia, but also on its alliesadds the diary.

A senior US official told the newspaper that the Pentagon had instituted procedures in recent days to “block” the distribution of highly classified information documents.

