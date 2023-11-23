Sexual violence: accusations fall on two well-known American celebrities

In Hollywood we’re talking about again sexual abuse. After the long case of Harvey Weinstein (convicted in 2020 of rape), two well-known faces in the American media landscape have come under fire. On the one hand, the accusation of sexual violence made by a model against the Guns N’ Roses frontman, Axl Rose; on the other, the complaint against the Oscar winner Jamie Foxxguilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015.

Axl Rose, 61, leader of Guns N’ Roses, has been accused of sexual assault for an episode dating back to 1989. The complaint comes just as the deadline approaches expiration of the Adult Survivors Act in New York State, which allows victims to file lawsuits even after the alleged crime has expired. Sheila Kennedy, former Penthouse model accuses the singer of dragging her into bed “like a caveman” and raped her with “unprecedented violence“. The woman, 26 years old at the time, claimed in New York’s Supreme Court that the musician tied her up and brutally raped her against her will.

Rose, whose real name is William Bruce, has not yet commented. The complaint accuses the frontman of exploiting his fame, status and power as a celebrity and artist in the music industry to gain access to and perpetrate violence against the woman.

In addition to Rose, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, 55, also ended up in the eye of the storm for accusations of sexual harassment dating back to 2015. According to the New York Post, the actor, also known as Eric Marlon Bishop, he would have inappropriately touched a woman, in a well-known restaurant in the Big Apple. When a friend of the victim noticed the situation, the actor, according to the complaint, stopped her behavior.

The young woman, who sued Foxx, the club and its employees, claiming that they witnessed the episode without intervening, claimed to have suffered emotional distress following the alleged abusealso resorting to various medical treatments.

