USA, TV duel for the Republican primaries. Trump absent in the crosshairs, DeSantis: “No more blank checks to Ukraine”

Two hours of skirmishes, announcements, promises, but without touching one of the hottest political topics: Donald Trump’s legal troubles. In addition to the tycoon, the big absentee from the second TV duel between candidates was precisely the topic of the four indictments and the ninety-one charges concerning the former president.

The seven candidates who made it through the selection, based on donations collected and polls, reserved only a couple of attacks on Trump. The first was Florida governor Ron DeSantis that has accused the former president of not showing up for the debate. “Where is Joe Biden? He is missing – he said – and do you also know who is missing? Donald Trump, who should have shown up here to defend you”.

Then it was the turn of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie who turned directly to Trump, looking at the camera, to say: “I know you’re watching the debate, you can’t resist. But I tell you it’s not true that you’re not you came because of the polls, you didn’t come because you had to account for why you didn’t keep your promises as president. You continually hid and continue to hide. We won’t call you Donald Trump, but Donald Duck”, a reference to the American name with which Walt Disney’s character Donald Duck is called Donald Duck. Duck is also the play on words for ‘duck’, which in English means to bend down, to keep one’s head bowed to avoid blows.

Without Trump the focus was on DeSantis, considered the tycoon’s great challenger five months ago and instead collapsed in the polls. The governor probably improved his performance regarding the first duel, but he also launched extreme messages such as sending American soldiers to Mexico to fight the drug cartel.

It is a statement that will create controversy because Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has repeatedly reiterated that he will not allow American soldiers to cross the border. Regarding Ukraine, DeSantis said it is “in the interest of the United States put an end to the war” and added that, if he is elected president, the Ukrainians “won’t have a check in the bank” from the Americans. The former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley instead warned against abandoning Ukraine: “A victory for Russia – he said – will be a victory for China”.

“Biden is murdering the auto industry”: Donald Trump did not go easy on it, in the speech held in Detroit for exploit the ongoing strike to his political advantage, and no one expected anything different. The former president in fact deserted the second confrontation between the Republican candidates running for the primaries to fly to Michigan and try to gain electoral ground among the workers.

