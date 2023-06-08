The smoke from the fires that have plagued Canada in recent weeks has moved south of the continent and is affecting several of the main cities on the east coast of the United States. New York is one of the most affected. An air quality alert was issued there this Wednesday, June 7. Classes have been paralyzed, flights have delays and cancellations, and matches from different sports leagues have been postponed.

New York is far from living an ordinary day. The sky, which is usually clear at the beginning of summer, was dyed orange this Wednesday. The images seem to be taken from an apocalyptic movie. The busy streets remain empty. New Yorkers seek shelter indoors after authorities issued an alert on the city’s air quality on June 7.

The warning, derived from the fires that spread in Canada, included recommendations to limit outdoor activities and the use of masks. “If you are an older adult or have heart or respiratory problems and need to be outside, it is recommended that you wear a high-quality mask, for example, N95 or KN95,” said the city’s mayor, Eric Adams.

The Statue of Liberty covered in smoke caused by forest fires in Canada, in New York, USA. © Amr Alfiky / Reuters

The situation could continue in the coming days. New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned citizens to be prepared “for the long haul.”

Videos and photos of the situation in many of the emblematic points of the city were shared on social networks. ANDhe George Washington Bridge, which connects New Jersey to New York, was completely covered in smoke.

BREAKING: Footage of the George Washington Bridge that connects New Jersey and New York City amid smoke from Canada wildfires.pic.twitter.com/d3FhjdRy6W — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 7, 2023



Smoke spreads across the US

But New York has not been the only one affected by smoke from the wildfires. It spread to the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States. The arrival of smoke intensified due to a series of conflagrations that affected the province of Quebec, in eastern Canada.

Health agencies from Vermont to South Carolina and even further west in Ohio and Kansas warned residents that spending time outdoors could cause health problems.

Among the risks are respiratory conditions, skin rashes and eye irritation. Additionally, smoke from wildfires has been linked to higher rates of heart attacks and strokes.

The President of the United States also spoke about the situation in the country.

We’ve deployed more than 600 US firefighters, support personnel, and equipment to support Canada as they respond to record wildfires – events that are intensifying because of the climate crisis. Here at home, we’re in close touch with state and local leaders to ensure they… —President Biden (@POTUS) June 7, 2023



“It is critical that Americans experiencing dangerous air pollution, especially those with health concerns, listen to local authorities to protect themselves and their families,” the president said on Twitter.

Flights and games canceled

For its part, the Federal Aviation Administration reported that it will reduce the frequency and stop some flights to the New York City area due to reduced visibility.

In addition, he added that flights from the Upper Midwest and East Coast to New York LaGuardia International Airport have stopped, while flights to Newark Liberty International Airport have been reduced.

A Southwest passenger plane approaches LaGuardia Airport in New York. The Federal Aviation Administration stopped some flights to that city due to the smoke derived from the fires in Canada. © David R. Martin / AP

In addition, the smoke delayed arrivals at Dulles International Airport on the outskirts of Washington.

Sport was also affected: the matches of the Major League Baseballhe (‘MLB’), the National Women’s Soccer League (‘NWSL’) and the Women’s National Basketball Association (‘WNBA’) had to be postponed.

Specifically, the ‘MLB’ canceled the games between Detroit Tigers and the Phillies and in New York between Chicago White Sox and the yankees.

The worrying situation in Quebec

On Tuesday, the largest city in northern Quebec, Chibougamau, with a population of about 7,500, was evacuated. Prime Minister François Legault assured that it was very likely that the residents of the city of Mistissini would also have to do so.

The official also reported that the province had the capacity to fight some 40 fires.

However, the North American country asked for help from other nations to be able to face the more than 400 conflagrations that have occurred throughout the territory.

International collaboration has already arrived, according to the spokeswoman for the Inter-Agency Wildland Fire Center of Canada, Jennifer Kamau, 950 firefighters and other personnel from the US, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa have already arrived. The number is expected to increase in the coming days. This Wednesday Biden reported that he would send more than 600 firefighters.

According to the authorities of that country, this could become the worst season of forest fires in its history. One that started earlier than usual due to persistent hot and dry conditions.

People take pictures as a smoky Toronto is seen from the CN Tower as wildfires in Ontario and Quebec continue to burn, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on June 6, 2023. © Carlos Osorio / Reuters

The effects are also being felt in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, where air quality is forecast to deteriorate this week. Large cities like Ottawa and Toronto will be affected by the smoke.

A count by the Reuters news agency shows that around 3.8 million hectares have already burned, that is, about 15 times more than the 10-year average. In addition, 120,000 people have been forced to leave their homes.

