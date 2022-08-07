“I raced twice and won twice and did a lot better the second time than the first. And now we could do it again ”. Donald Trump looks to 2024 and returns to express his intention to run for the presidential elections. It is not an official announcement, the one expressed on the stage of the conference of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas, but “ the moment is coming ”, said Trump, promising “ an announcement in the not too distant future ” .

The former US president then criticized the current administration. ” Our country has never been at a worse time, we have lost everything, ” said Trump, arguing that “you could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together and they wouldn’t have done the damage that Joe Biden did. to our country in two years “. For Trump, America is facing a domestic and foreign policy crisis. In particular, he said that the “prestige” of the United States was damaged by the unsuccessful withdrawal from Afghanistan under the Joe Biden administration, speaking of “dead soldiers, Americans hostage there, equipment given away worth 85 billion. dollars ”.

The decision of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to go to Taiwan is also under accusation. “You have offered China an excuse to act,” she said. ” We have to stop Pelosi’s madness. What the hell? What the hell did she go to Taiwan for? It was China’s dream and she gave them an excuse. They were looking for that excuse and she gave it, “she added, describing her as” a woman who brings chaos. “

In domestic politics, Trump has blamed the Democratic leadership for the increase in violent crime that tears apart American cities. “Savage criminals are released on bail to continue their violent rampage against the United States of America,” Trump said in Texas. “Whole communities are torn apart with stabbings, shootings, strangulations, rape and murder,” he added, arguing that “the streets of our Democratic-run cities are soaked in the blood of innocent victims.” If Republicans are given the chance to rule, he said, “ they will do everything they can to close the border ” with Mexico because, he said, illegality at the U.S.-Mexico border is playing a role in the rise. of the crime rate.

Trump also floated the hypothesis of ” abolishing the Department of Education ” denouncing the ” radicalism of federal bureaucrats ”. “School prayer is forbidden, but drag shows are allowed. You can’t teach the Bible, but you can teach children that America is wicked and that men are capable of getting pregnant,” Trump said.