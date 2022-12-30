After a years-long legal battle, the American House has published Donald Trump’s tax returns, despite the fact that the former president has done everything to prevent them from being disseminated: the reports show that the tycoon in his first year in the White House paid more taxes abroad than in the United States, and that he had several bank accounts outside the country between 2015 and 2020, including one in China, for two years between 2015 and 2017.

The last time the tax details of a US president were disclosed dates back to 1973, when the US Revenue Agency handed over Richard Nixon’s tax returns to a congressional committee. From the more than 2,700 pages of documents, relevant data emerges, such as the fact that Trump paid zero federal taxes in 2020 and only $750 in 2016 and 2017.

“Democrats shouldn’t have done that, the Supreme Court shouldn’t have approved” the release of the tax return because this could “lead to horrible things for many people”: “The radical left Democrats weaponize anything,” he commented the Republican leader, adding that the documents show how he was “successful” and was “able to use some tax deductions to create thousands of jobs”.

Furthermore, the documents do not show any charitable donations in 2020, the last year of his presidency: during the election campaign in 2015, Trump had declared that he would not receive the salary as president, equal to 400 thousand dollars a year, and that he would always donate it: in first three years it did, but not in the fourth.

The tycoon was forced to make his accounting records public after the vote of the Ways and Means Committee of the House of Representatives, which took place last week: the Democrats argued that transparency and the rule of law of the country were at stake, while the Republicans they agitated the risk of invasion of the former president’s privacy.