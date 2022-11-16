Usa, Trump: “Defeat in 2020? Blame Chinese interference”

Donald Trump officially back in the running for the White House in the 2024. The expected official announcement has arrived, despite the vote of Midterms didn’t go as expected. The Donald sent papers to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and made “the big announcement” at Mar-a-Lagoas promised: “To render America big again and glorious”, “The return of America begins now”, “There has never been a movement like ours”, “With Biden they have been two years of pain”. An hour of speech and the scenario was that of great occasions, the ballroom of Mar-a-Lago, 2000 square meters of white and gold stucco, 514 seats, 33 flags American to frame the presidential box.

But Trump he does not stop: “With my leadership they have been a great e glorious nationnow we are in decline”, while Russia launches missiles in Poland “we have a president who falls asleep” at international summits. “ChinaRussia, Iran and North Korea we respected me, and the United States”. As for the “disappointing” Midterm result for the Republicans (to use DeSantis’s words), Trump denies: “We have regained Congress” and “fired Speaker Nancy Pelosi”. There defeat of 2020? Blame the Chinese interference he was born in early vote which is to be abolished. The announcement had been planned for months.

