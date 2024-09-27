USA: FROM FIGHT TO VICTORY, TRUMP LAUNCHES WATCH COLLECTION WITH HIS NAME

”Don’t miss the Trump watches”, they will be ”a fantastic gift for Christmas” and ”you will love them”. Thus, on his Truth Social, the former American president and Republican candidate in the presidential elections Donald Trump launched his ”watch collection”. On the dial, whether black, red or gold, the name ”Trump” appears. Also present is the reproduction of the signature of the former tenant in the White House. There are two main collections: Tourbillon, of which ”only 147 pieces” are available as stated on the seller’s website, and Fight, fight, fight. From Trump’s social network, a link takes you directly to the shop and from there you can see that some of the watches offered cost up to 100 thousand dollars. The cheaper model is called “Fight, Fight Fight” on the seller’s website and costs from 499 to 799 dollars.

The model refers to spoken words by Trump last July as he was taken away by security agents after escaping an attempted assassination and being shot in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania. On the back of the dial appears a stylized drawing of the former president, with his fist raised, just as he was immortalized in the now iconic photograph taken just after the attack.

”Thanks to its timeless design and flexible style, you will be ready for any situation, just like President Trump!”, reads the seller’s slogan. And again: ”the Fight, fight, fight watch captures the tireless fighting spirit of President TRUMP” and the invitation is to ”wear it with courage and show your patriotic spirit”. Of the model, which recalls the narrow escape from murder, there is also a limited edition of a thousand pieces, ”plated with the president’s favorite color: They. To be precise, 0.7 microns of splendid 18-karat gold,” the site reads, underlining that the message the watch carries with it is ”a strong statement of ambition and success”.

The ‘Tourbillon’ model is described as ”a statement from Vittoria, get ready to wear it” and ”pass it down for generations”. Made of 18-karat gold and diamonds, there are only 147 examples, all numbered and therefore collectible. ”You’ll stand out for all the right reasons,” the site reads. In this model the former president’s signature appears on the back, on the case back of the watch, where it is located ”engraved with a personalized and exclusive thank you message from President Trump”.

The spokesperson for US vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Ammar Moussa, criticized Trump’s move on X. “Donald Trump is selling $100,000 watches. This is no joke. Trump is more focused on himself than anyone else,” we read in the post. Trump is also accused of the fact that, while on the one hand he promotes products made in America, on the other he sells watches with his name and image which are “Swiss made”.

The watches are sold by TheBestWatchesonEarth Llc which “uses the name, likeness and likeness of ‘Trump’ under a paid licensing agreement”, we read on the site. “Trump Watches are not designed, manufactured, distributed, or sold by Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization, or any of their respective affiliates or executives,” the website further states, adding that the watches “are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign”. To the question that appears in the FAQ section of the site, “Are these official watches of President Trump?”, the answer is: ”these are the only official watches of President Trump and include a replica of his famous signature!’.