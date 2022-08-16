US, former Trump adviser Bolton: “He lies about those documents”

Donald Trump switch to counterattack. The former president of the United States after a first attempt at calm the spiritsalso given the social tensions that have arisen after the search suffered by the tycoon in his home in Floridahe decided to change strategy and the attack aimed, not just at agents Fbi but also indirectly a Biden It is hard. “Wow – he commented on his social platform, Truth – in the FBI raid in mar-a-Lago they stole my three passports, one expired, along with something else. This is an assault to a political opponent a levels that had never been seen before in our country. Third world. “The passports to which Trump refers are probably the American one and the red, diplomatic one, given to members of government. It is not clear why of any seizure which, generally, is done to prevent the person being searched can leave the country.

A new attack on Trump comes from his former national security advisor John Bolton. “Trump is almost certainly standing lying about why he had classified material at his Florida resort. Speaking to the New York Times, Bolton ruled out having ever heard the then president’s order of “declassify documents”, As Trump himself claimed, to justify the presence of presidential documents in his residence in Mar-a-Lago. “They are not never been kept up to date of such an order – Bolton said – if he had ordered such a thing, you would remember it. I don’t think anyone knew ”. The former adviser then pointed out that Trump’s resorts in Florida and New Jersey have a sophistication security system able to keep secret documents, so “Trump would not have needed to declassify” anything. “And then – he added – the declassified ones are subject to public requests“.” When someone puts together a series of lies like these – he concluded – he shows a true level of despair“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

