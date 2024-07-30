USA, Trump’s attacker spotted 90 minutes before shooting

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old who shot Donald Trump on July 13, had been spotted 90 minutes before he pulled the trigger by a Pennsylvania special crime squad. The New York Times and ABC News wrote this, citing text messages shared by police officers who, as a first tip, had indicated the suspicious presence of the man sitting at a picnic table. Much earlier than previously believed. The first to spot Crooks, therefore, would have been a police sniper at 4:19 p.m. local time.

The officer texted two colleagues on the second floor of a warehouse telling them he was about to clock out, his shift was over. As he was leaving the warehouse he saw Crooks sitting at a picnic table and wrote in his text to his colleagues, “Someone followed us, snuck in and parked near our cars, just to let you know.” By 5:38 p.m. Crooks had moved from the picnic table to the warehouse, an American Glass Research building.

It is at this moment that some photos are taken of him and then shared in a group chat. “A little boy is wandering around the building where we are. I think he is in the Agr. I saw him with a rangefinder (a kind of binoculars, ed.) looking towards the stage. FYI. If you want to warn the Secret Service snipers to be careful. I lost sight of him,” he adds. Thirty-three minutes later, Crooks was dead, shot by the Secret Service after opening fire on Trump from the roof of a warehouse.

US: Attack, Trump to be heard by FBI as victim

Donald Trump has agreed to testify before the FBI about his perspective on the July 13 attack on his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Kevin Rojek, a special agent in charge of the FBI office in Pittsburgh, said it was a “standard meeting, like we do with any other crime victim.” Investigators are still trying to figure out what drove a 20-year-old, Thomas Matthew Crooks, to try to kill Trump. Crooks, described by the feds as “very intelligent” and with a growing interest in shootings, was killed immediately by a Secret Service sniper.

Kamala in front of Trump? Seductive storytelling

In a few days Kamala Harris would be ahead of Donald Trump in the polls. As she writes FinanceLounge It’s a seductive storytelling, but at least at the moment things are not like that at all. You don’t move millions of votes on a simple announcement.

In the US, more than the “general” polls, those on the so-called Swing States count, that handful of states always contested between Democrats and Republicans and on which in the end, for the US electoral mechanism of the so-called Great Electors, everything depends. Well, at least for the moment, in all the Swing States the polls give Trump the lead. We are essentially talking about that Midwest where Harris is not exciting, where there is a popular context very different from trendy and techno-progressive California. In the Midwest you have to convince the workers and employees who are only concerned about inflation and on whom all the fine words of radical and social circles or Hollywood stars from their luxurious mansions have little effect.