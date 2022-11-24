Journalist Elizabeth Jean Carroll today denounced former US President Donald Trump for assault and defamation, for an alleged sexual abuse of the mid-nineties. Carroll took advantage of a new New York state law that went into effect today, the Adult Survivors Act, which allows civil reporting of past sexual abuse.

Carroll accused Trump in a book of assaulting and raping her in the dressing room of a New York department store. In 2019 the journalist he had already sued the tycoon for defamation, after Trump made hurtful statements about her following the book. Now she is also accusing him of assault, adding further defamation charges related to subsequent sentences uttered by Trump.