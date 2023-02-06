The former president of the United States, Donald Trump (2017-2021) and one of his lawyers, Alina Habba, offered to pay a bail of 1.03 million dollars to appeal a judge’s order that fined them $937,989 for filing a “frivolous” conspiracy lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others.



The $937,000 fine is based on an order by a Florida judge, who accused the former president of going to court for purely political reasons to discredit Hillary Clinton, who was his electoral competition in the presidential race of 2016.

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team announced that will pay a large bail of 1.03 million dollarsan amount that represents 110% of the fine that weighs on the Republican magnate, to suspend a lawsuit against him filed by Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Furthermore, the legal team maintains that Clinton did not oppose the payment of the million-dollar bail.

Trump and Habba made the offer Friday in a letter to District Judge Donald Middlebrooks in Florida, asking him to put their fine order on hold while they appealed.

The judge last month ordered Trump and Habba to jointly pay the fees and costs borne by Clinton and the other defendants while defending the charges brought by the Republican leader.

The legal situation in which Donald Trump is involved, added to several political scandals such as the discovery of classified documents on high-ranking government officials, including Trump himself, discredit his image in view of his aspirations for the presidency in the 2024 elections.

The lawsuit against Trump was also filed against his lawyer, Alina Habba, in March 2022.

the case fIt was sent to the court by a group of 18 signatoriesincluding Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and the Democratic National Committee.

The prosecution body alleges that they were victims of a conspiracy against them orchestrated by Donald Trumpwith the aim of discrediting them with accusations regarding an alleged collaboration with Russia during the 2016 elections.

The federal judge in charge of the case declared that the first lawsuit filed by Trump against Hillary Clinton was a “frivolous” strategy “intended for a political purpose” and that “no reasonable lawyer would have filed it.”

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME