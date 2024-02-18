USA, Trump launches a line of sneakers. “I've wanted to do this for a long time”

In the race for the White House, Donald Trump is also aiming for sneakers. The former president of the United States, in fact, launched one today line of athletic shoes. “I've wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump said as he announced the launch of the new line of sneakers priced between $199 and $399. “I have some incredible people working with me on things and they invented this… and I think it's going to be a great success,” Trump added at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, NBC News reports.

In his short speech Trump explained that the line – which will be called 'Trump Sneakers' – could be a way to get closer to younger supporters. There are three models: a golden high top shoe decorated with a 'T' on the outside which is called 'Never surrender high top sneaker', a red laceless sneaker (T – Red Wavee) a white gymnastics without laces (Potus 45). The sneaker sales (the website where you can buy the shoes also sells 'Victory47' perfume and cologne) have nothing to do with Trump's presidential campaign or the Trump Organization. The former president's name, image and trademark have been licensed to Cic Ventures Llc. Sneakers directly associated with politicians, 'Nbc News' reports, are rare. There are a pair of Nikes designed for former President Barack Obama, but only one pair of shoes exist, and Under Armor made a pair for him with the presidential logo that US basketball player Steph Curry wore for a match.