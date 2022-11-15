Deaf to every appeal from those who asked him for a postponement in the face of the disheartening data of the midterm elections, ready to unload his and his unlikely candidates’ responsibilities for the defeats on others, Donald Trump todayas scheduled, will announce his new candidacy for the White House. But in reality, after the electoral disappointment, the Republican universe appears busy trying to figure out who can lead the party in the future which, for the first time since 2016, it sees without Trump.

From this point of view, therefore, for many financiers, exponents, and obviously possible candidates for the 2024 presidential elections, the disappointing midterm elections constitute the best opportunity to marginalize Trump – which the Wall Street Journal, the voice of US conservatives, has branded as ” the main loser of midterm” – and look to a new generation of leaders.

And in the ranks of possible post-Trump leadersobviously the figure of stands out Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida who, presenting himself as the face of a more acceptable Trumpism, has won a second term by storm, also conquering the Miami area, a dem bastion thanks to the Hispanic vote. The Italian-American Republican won with a 20-point lead in a state Trump edged by just 3 points.

The list also includes well-known figures who were close to Trump and then had a falling out with him, such as the former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, and – of course – former Vice President Mike Pence, branded a ‘traitor’ by Trump supporters who stormed Congress to prevent him from ratifying Joe Biden’s victory. New figures are also emerging, such as the governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, who won in 2021 in a state where Biden had had a 10-point lead. And for this reason, the well-informed argue, together with DeSantis he is one of the possible adversaries that Trump fears the most.

There are also other former members of the Trump administration, such as – only woman on the list – Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the UN and Mike Pompeo, who was first director of the CIA and then secretary of state and who – like Pence – continues to have meetings with Trump’s lenders. In the end Tim Scott, the only African-American Republican Senator who was re-elected in South Carolina – has hinted that he is toying with the idea of ​​running for the White House. Recounting that his grandfather voted for the election of Barack Obama, he said: “I hope he can live long enough to see another black American president elected, but this time a Republican”.

“The situation was clearly in our favor, given the concerns about inflation, migrants and crime, but despite this we have not met expectations” says Marc Short, former chief of staff of Pence, underlining that now we must ask ourselves if things would have gone differently “with different candidates, with a different style”.

Even more explicit Christie, who was defeated by Trump in the 2016 primaries: “when Trump won in 2016, he said that we would be so tired of winning that we would ask him to stop – recalls the former governor – in 2018 we lost the House , the Senate and the White House in 2020, we underperformed in 2022, despite inflation, gas prices and a president at 40%.I’m tired of losing, the only thing Trump has done since he became president is to win for himself”.

However, the road to a challenger to Trump in the next Republican primaries could be all uphill, since – according to Republican pollster Whit Ayres – the GOP electorate can be divided into three blocks, one of ‘always Trumpers’, the base again for Trump, constitutes 40%. Infinitely smaller, 10%, is the group of ‘Never Trumpers’, who immediately and always opposed the tycoon.

While the remaining 50% are the ‘maybe trumpers’Republicans who voted for it twice generally support it, but are now eager to avoid the chaos that usually accompanies it. “They are therefore ready to support someone else who carries out the policies in a less cumbersome way – concludes Ayres – the question therefore becomes: who can do it?”.