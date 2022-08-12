The FBI is investigating former US President Donald Trump for possible espionage and obstruction of justice. This is what we read in the warrant for Monday’s search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private residence. The text of the warrant was released today by the court and picked up by the American media.

According to the ‘Wall Street Journal’, citing the inventory of the search, At the Trump residence, the FBI found 11 groups of confidential documents. Some of the documents were classified ‘top secret’ and should therefore have been stored in specific locations. This seems to confirm that the former president of the United States had brought to his private residence documents that require particular procedures for use and conservation such as those on nuclear weapons, whose declassification can only take place following a specific formal procedure. Among the confidential documents seized there were also some on the “President of France”.

“The nuclear issue is a scama, like Russia, Russia was a scam, like the two impeachments were a scam and the Mueller investigation, “said Trump, in a post published on Truth Social, the platform he created after being banned from Twitter. “The same squalid people are involved: why did the FBI not allow the inspection of the areas in Mar a Lago with our lawyers present?”, Adds the former president. “They forced them to wait outside in the heat. , they didn’t even let them get close, they said absolutely no! “, Trump wrote again, who then suggested that the real goal of the FBI was to “sow compromising evidence” against him. “It reminds me of the story of Christopher Steele’s dossier”, he says, quoting the dossier, drawn up by the former British intelligence agent during the 2016 election campaign, on the ties between Trump and the Russians, which was at the origin of the investigation of Russiagate.

Trump then accused his predecessor Barack Obama of bringing 33 million pages of confidential documents to Chicago, but the national archives deny it. In a statement released today, the former US president said the documents requisitioned by the FBI during the search of his residence in Mar-a-lago were all declassified and that the authorities could request them back at any time. “The big problem – he added – is what they will do with the 33 million pages of documents that President Obama has brought to Chicago.”

But the national archives and records of the administration (Nara) have denied Trump, claiming to have the exclusive legal and physical custody of all documents of the Obama presidency, as required by law. About 30 million pages of unclassified documents are found in Chicago, while all classified documents are in Washington.