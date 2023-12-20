USA, new obstacle for Trump in the race for the White House. The amendment that stops the tycoon

Donald Trump will not be able to participate in primaries with the Republicans in Colorado. The decision of the State Supreme Court in question stops the tycoon racing, who however has already declared that he will appeal. The 14th Amendment excludes doers from public office involved in insurrections. The final decision will be up to the US Supreme Court. The decision was made by majority: 4 to 3. It is the first time in history that a candidate for president of the United States is declared ineligible. The Court justified the decision by citing the 14th Amendment, which excludes from public office officials involved in “insurrection or revolt” against the American government, a clear reference to the storming of Capitol Hill. Steven Cheung, spokesman for Trump's 2024 campaign, announced an appeal to the US Supreme Court. And he talked about one “wrong and anti-democratic decision“.

The Colorado decided to give until January 4th before returning the choice is operational, to provide space for any appeals. The Supreme Court currently has a conservative majority: three judges were appointed by Trump. Reuters news agency says the litigation in Colorado is seen as a test bench of the broader attempt to disqualify Trump from elections to the presidency. On Truth the tycoon wrote a post to attack prosecutor Jake Smith and Biden, which would have the aim of “put him in prison“, without mentioning the Colorado ruling. During Trump's rally a small plane flew over the area where his supporters were gathered in Waterloo. The plane had a banner attached to the back with the words: “Melania knows“. An allusion to something obscure that Trump's wife would know about her husband.

