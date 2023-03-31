Usa, Trump: “The judge did the dirty work for Biden”

Donald Trumpin all likelihood, yes will deliver to the NYPD on the day of Tuesday. It’s now official: the grand jury has voted for the indictment of the former president USADonald Trump, for having bought in 2016 the silence of the porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep their relationship a secret. Trump is the first president or former president of American history to be indicted. The tycoon running for the 2024 presidential election is accused by the New York state court of having paid with 130 thousand dollars the actress and director of porn films.

“This is political harassment and interference at the highest level in the history of an election,” the 45th US president said in a statement, accusing the “Democrats leftist radicals” of a “witch hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement, which he represents. All of this “yes it will backfire on Biden” thundered the tycoon in a long statement.

The 76-year-old billionaire called the attorney District of Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, who indicted him,”shameful” for performing the “dirty work” by Biden, whose victory in the 2020 elections he never acknowledged. The son Eric, which regards the father’s indictment as “a third world procedural wrongdoing” and an “opportunistic target against a political opponent in a campaign year”. Former US President Donald Trump in the afternoon, before the news that he had been indicted, he had reposted a right-wing columnist Wayne Allyn Root on Truth Social relaunching his piece entitled “Democrats want to indict and arrest President Trump. Do they want a war? Let’s give it to him“.

