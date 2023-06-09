WASHINGTON. Donald Trump is the first former US president to be indicted. It was the tycoon himself who revealed with a post on his profile on the social Truth that his lawyers were notified of the decision of special prosecutor Jack Smith. Trump is due to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon. It is the second indictment against the former president in a few months and follows that for the payment of porn star Stormy Daniels. The Justice Department and the special prosecutor have not yet confirmed or commented on the news that was released by Trump himself and then relaunched by CNN and other US media. And one of the lawyers of former president Jim Trusty intervened on CNN who, interviewed by Kaitlan Collins, said he expected to receive the official notification by Tuesday and explained that there are seven charges including obstruction of justice, false statements, conspiracy and a series of charges under the Espionage Act. These are very serious charges that plunge the United States into an unprecedented situation given that, as highlighted by the New York Times, Trump is not only a former president but also « the leading candidate in the race for the Republican nomination and could challenge Biden in 2024, whose administration is now already trying to indict him ». If found guilty, Trump faces several years in prison.



Annunziata, our democracies seduced and consumed by the demagogues we wanted to destroy Lucia Announced 08 June 2023

The judicial aspect will find more evidence and clarity in the next few hours when the prosecution system will be revealed; meanwhile the political front is already in fibrillation. Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House, said that “it is a black day” for the United States and defined when it happened “a grave injustice”. Asa Hutchinson, rival in the race for the nomination, has asked the tycoon to withdraw from the race, while his number one rival, Ron DeSantis he railed against the politicization of the Justice Department. However, the tycoon confirmed the two rallies scheduled for Saturday.

After giving “the news”, Trump followed up with a video in which he said he was “an innocent person” and also spoke of a dark day for America. So he denounced the “corrupt Biden Administration” which uses the power of the state to prosecute a political rival.

The Trump secret papers investigation originates in 2021 when the National Archives noted that the former president had not turned over all the papers by the time his presidency ended. He had had boxes loaded and taken to the Mar-A-Lago residence. Then a tug of war began with the authority over the methods of handing over the documents. Until on August 8, 2022, the FBI raided Palm Beach and found the boxes. Some contained folders with classified top-secret documents. Among these are plans for an attack on Iran. Trump mentioned it in a phone call that was intercepted and ended up in the prosecutor’s papers at the end of May. In these we hear the tycoon claiming possession of it.

The White House has not commented on the judicial proceedings of the former president on which investigations are still pending: the first is the one carried out in parallel with that of Mar-A-Lago again by Jack Smith on the role of the tycoon in the January 6 assault ; the second concerns the alleged interference in the vote in the presidential elections in Georgia. The decision on the indictment should arrive between July 11 and the end of August.