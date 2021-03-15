Recording a phone call could cause problems for former US President Donald Trump. The Georgia Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation.

Washington – It has been known for a long time that the former US President Donald Trump * tried on the phone to influence the chief investigator from Georgia * after the US election. She should expose the fraud, because “something bad has happened”, said the then president of the presidential election, which he thought went badly *. And further: If the correct answer came to light, you, Chief Investigator Frances Watson, would receive praise.

So far, only individual parts of the conversation have been made public, but now it could Wall Street Journal evaluate the entire six-minute call for the first time. So Bacon replied, “I can assure you that our team is only interested in the truth and in finding information that is based on the facts.”

Donald Trump: recording of the telephone conversation surfaced – criminal investigation initiated

But Trump insisted: “I’ve won everything except Georgia. And I won Georgia, I know that. With a big gap. People know it too. ”Trump’s attempts to intervene in the independent review commission could now have consequences. It has now been announced that the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office in Georgia has launched a criminal investigation into Donald Trump *.

At the time of the call, Chief Investigator Watson was checking more than 15,000 signatures in Cobb County for accuracy. The investigator found no evidence of fraud, Joe Biden * was declared the winner of the Georgia election.

Trump also called on Watson on the phone call to devote himself to Fulton County, the most populous county in Georgia. According to him, Waton would have to “go back two years” because then she would “find things that are unbelievable,” said the former US president. Trump then speaks of “dishonesty”, which has its “main artery” in Fulton.

Donald Trump investigation: Prosecutor investigates multiple calls

The spokesman for the office of the Republican Secretary of State from Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, agreed after the release of the recording CNN: “This phone call is just one more example that the public statements made by Minister Raffensperger’s office also reflect what was said in personal conversations: We would follow the law, count every legal vote and investigate all fraud allegations.” that what they would have done.

Trump and his office have not yet responded to inquiries. The Fulton County Attorney’s Office has now called for documents that may be relevant to the investigation to be retained. The American television broadcaster CNN reported by a source that said a total of two phone calls Trump were investigating. One of the talks, according to the report, is a phone call in January in which Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” votes to steer the Georgia election results in his direction. The second phone call is now from Wall Street Journal made public. (fmü) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

