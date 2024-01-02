This January 2, former US president Donald Trump requested to reverse the decision of the state of Maine to disqualify him for the Republican Party primaries for his participation in the attack on the Capitol in 2021. It is the former president's first legal appeal of the year in a case regarding the upcoming presidential elections.

Donald Trump's first administration before Justice in 2024, with a view to the White House. The legal team of the former conservative president presented a legal appeal in the Superior Court of Maine with the aim of reversing the ruling of Shenna Bellows, secretary of state and top electoral official within it, which prohibits the participation of the New York magnate in the primary elections. Republicans to choose their candidate for the Presidency.

The decision to veto Trump from the internal conservatism elections in the state, which will take place on March 5, is as a result of his participation in the attack on the Capitol in 2021.

Bellows concluded that the now Republican candidate participated in an “insurrection” to stay in power, inciting his followers to take the seat of American democracy to prevent the inauguration of the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

The state of Maine followed the example of Justice in Colorado, which also prohibited Trump's participation in the primary elections within the state.

The former president's lawyers question the allegations about Trump's participation in the insurrection at the Capitol, as well as the authority of the officials who have declared the controversial politician ineligible to run for the Presidency.

Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters at a campaign event in Durham, North Carolina, on Dec. 16, 2023. Trump will face court challenges to try for the White House © Reuters / BRIAN SNYDER

The Constitution against Trump

Both the electoral officials who have vetoed Trump from the Republican races in Maine and Colorado, and the civil society groups against the former president, have used a fragment of the American constitution to justify the disqualification.

The legal cases by state electoral bodies against Trump are based on Section 3 of the 14th US Constitutional Amendment, which prohibits people from holding public office who have participated in an “insurrection” after having taken the oath of office. the United States.

With his thesis of electoral fraud after his defeat in the 2020 elections against Biden, Trump would have urged a challenge to the American institutional order, although other state electoral courts have ruled out similar lawsuits against the former president.

Due to the diversity in the interpretation of the law by various state courts, it is likely that the Trump case will reach the Supreme Court, whose final decision could set a precedent in the eligibility of the New York magnate for the next elections.

State races for the Republican Party presidential nomination will begin on January 15. A competition in which Trump has an abysmal advantage over his closest rivals, emerging as the chosen one of conservatism for the November presidential elections.

With Reuters and AP