USA 2024: poll, Trump ahead of Biden in 7 key states

The former president Donald Trump is ahead of Joe Biden in seven key states, and in which 80 percent of those interviewed defined the president, who is 81 years old, as “too old”.

According to the survey Bloomberg News/Morning Consult, Trump, who is 77 years old, is the favorite in Arizona (49 percent against Biden's 43), Georgia (49-43), Michigan (46-44), Nevada (48-42), North Carolina (50-41), Pennsylvania (49-43) and Wisconsin (46-42). Overall, in the seven states Trump is five points ahead, 48 to 43, over the president.

Trump favorite in S. Carolina, Biden record donations

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has distanced himself from Donald Trump for donations received: his election campaign announced that in February it had raised almost 56 million dollars, against Trump's just over thirty. For Biden it is an increasing figure, compared to the 46 million that his campaign had set aside at the end of last year, but always more than the tycoon, who had closed with 33 million.

But the Donald continues to hold in the polls, even if the gap with Biden has shortened, and in some cases the President has taken the lead after trailing for months. According to YouGov, for The Economist, Trump leads with 43 percent to the Democrat's 42. Morning Consult gives the tycoon a four-point lead (45 to 41). Biden leads 38-37 in Quinnipiac University poll.