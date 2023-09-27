Former US President Donald Trump and his adult children have been accused of fraud. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump was responsible for fraud as part of Attorney General Letitia James’ civil case against the former president.

The former president allegedly committed fraud for years as he built the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House, providing false financial information for nearly a decade by inflating the value of assets by up to $3.6 billion against banks and insurance companies. The judge also rejected Trump’s request to dismiss the prosecution. The request for damages is for 250 million dollars. The trial could last until December.