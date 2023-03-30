A train carrying ethanol derailed this Thursday in the city of Raymond, in the US state of Minnesota, in an accident that caused the fire of several wagons and forced to evacuate to the residents of the area.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) train, derailed around 1:00 in the morning (6:00 am in Colombia) in the town of Raymond, in Minnesota.

“Raymond fire departments and numerous area departments responded when several of the derailed tank cars started to catch fire and were determined to be carrying one type of ethanol” while others were carrying corn syrup, according to the statement from Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson.

An evacuation order was issued for people residing in an area of ​​800 meters around the area of ​​the derailment and travel to the town of Raymond is discouraged, add the statement.

Residents within the designated area “were instructed to leave their homes,” while those with “nowhere to go” were sent to a school in the nearby town of Prinsburg, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

There are no deaths or injuries, according to Transport Minister Pete Buttigieg, who indicated in a tweet that he is following the situation “closely”.

Chopper 5 video of train derailment aftermath in Raymond. The community is about 100 miles west of the Twin Cities. No one was hurt, but residents are being asked to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/zvIA4e5sR2 —Chris Egert (@ChrisEgertTV) March 30, 2023

The convoy, of about 22 wagons, it was carrying a mixed load that included ethanol and corn syrup, said Lena Kent, general manager of public affairs for BNSF Railway.

The city’s fire department warned citizens on Facebook that “Raymond is not accessible to the public” after the accident.

The company, one of the largest freight rail networks in North America, is investigating the causes of the incident.

“BNSF field staff are responding to assess the derailment site and will be working closely with local emergency services,” Kent added.

This accident comes two months after the derailment of another train in East Palestine, Ohio, which caused a large fire and the evacuation of hundreds of people. Photo: Twitter screenshot: @KanekoaTheGreat

He ethanol is a highly flammable chemical which can cause coughing, dizziness, burning sensation in the eyes, drowsiness and unconsciousness in those exposed to it.

Local media recalled that this derailment occurred almost two months after another train carrying dangerous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, emitting toxic gases in the area.

Derailments are frequent in the United States, where 1,164 trains derailed in 2022, that is, an average of three per day, according to rail services.

