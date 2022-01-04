Toyota beats General Motors, the Japanese company surpasses the American giant in sales in the United States

Historic overtaking in the USA. The Japanese car manufacturer Toyota, in 2021, surpassed General Motors in the United States: it is the first time that the Detroit carmaker has not driven the sales of cars in the United States since 1931, that is, for 90 years. The Japanese company sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, up from 2.218 million General Motors.

Sales of GM in the United States they fell by 13% in 2021 – and by 43% in the fourth quarter – while those of Toyota they went up by 10%. Throughout 2020, sales of GM in the United States they totaled 2.55 million, compared to 2.11 million Toyota and Ford’s 2.04 million. The car market has had to face numerous problems, first of all the lack of semiconductors, forcing automakers to focus on their most profitable models.

Second GM, US economic growth will allow for an increase in total sales of the US light vehicle industry from about 15 million in 2021 to about 16 million in 2022. Not only that, but the senior vice president Jack Hollis he intervened to emphasize that the company is “grateful” to its loyal customers, but “being number 1 is never a goal or a priority”. “The GM spokesperson Jim Cain commented, “I wouldn’t rush out if I were in Toyota, and get me a tattoo that says ‘We are No. 1’. ”

From the Japanese company, no comments but according to analysts, its success is linked in particular to the better problem management of the supply chain, which has allowed the Japanese company few production interruptions and for this reason the stocks of its vehicles have reached record levels.