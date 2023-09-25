USA, towards the end of the strike: a first agreement reached between screenwriters-studios. The actors’ protest continues

Agreement reached between screenwriters and representatives of Studios and streaming entertainment platforms. The agreement on the new three-year contract of cinema and TV authors, which comes after 146 days of a compact strike which is blocking the majority of productions, will now have to be ratified by the majority of members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the union of writers, authors and screenwriters. But the mobilization that began on May 2nd seems to be running out of time.

However, the actors are still on strikewhose Sag-Aftra union will have to reopen the negotiating table with the counterparts, which was canceled in mid-July.

In the email sent to the delegates of the writers’ union, the Writers Guild of America, states “with great pride” that this is an exceptional agreement, with significant advantages and protections for authors, in every sector.” Although the details of the draft three-year contract have not yet been revealed. The parties also issued a joint note of satisfaction confirming the achievement of the provisional agreement. However, it is specified that no member will have to return to work “until there is specific authorization from the union”. Until then the protest will continue.





