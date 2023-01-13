At least seven people have lost their lives in the tornado that hit the south coast of the United States. At least six people died in Autauga County in Alabama, where strong winds and heavy rains caused serious damage to dozens of homes and where twelve injured people were transported to hospital.

The seventh victim is a five-year-old boy who died in Georgia after a tree fell on the car he was traveling in, Butts County official Lacey Prue explained.