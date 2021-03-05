The American company Airborne Systems will help Europe to manufacture parachutes for the joint automatic interplanetary station ExoMars-2022 with Russia, the European Space Agency (ESA) reported on March 5.

“In addition to parachutes from Arescosmo (an Italian firm – Ed.), New parachutes are now also being produced from Airborne Systems, which helped bring NASA’s Perseverance rover safely to Mars earlier this month,” website ESA.

It is clarified that Airborne Systems also helps with ground tests of ExoMars-2022 parachutes conducted at NASA.

The next tests of ExoMars-2022 parachutes are scheduled for May-June in Sweden and September-November in the US state of Oregon.

In November 2020, ESA reported that during a test in the United States, the release of parachutes and the descent went according to plan, the model of the landing station landed successfully, however, due to the early filling process, gaps were found in the parachutes.

Earlier tests carried out in 2019 in Sweden were also not successful: in May both main parachutes opened normally, but tears appeared in the fabric of the canopy, in August there were problems with the lines, so the layout of the landing station crashed during landing.

ESA turned to NASA for help. It turned out that the problem was with the parachute bags, and not with the parachutes themselves, in connection with which the European agency made changes to the design of the bags. Subsequently, in the United States, ground tests of the exit of two parachutes from the parachute bags of the modernized design were completed successfully.

The launch of the ExoMars-2022 station is planned for September 20, 2022 using the Proton-M launch vehicle from the Baikonur cosmodrome.

The mission includes a European flight module and a Russian landing module, which will include the Russian Kazachok landing platform and the European rover Rosalind Franklin. Landing on Mars is expected on June 10, 2023.

Earlier, on February 23, NASA presented a video of the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.

The Perseverance rover landed on Mars on Thursday 18 February. After a few minutes, the specialists published on Twitter, the first snapshot of the Red Planet taken by the device.