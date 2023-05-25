Usa, the Enel project and the million dollar tax relief

The USA they decided to recognize one tax discount to Enel-3Sun. It is a bonus quantified in approximately 180 million dollars. The decision comes from the State of Oklahoma which will thus welcome the new one – reads Milano Finanza – gigafactory. This was communicated by the Republican governor regarding the creation of a solar panel factory of the group led by Flavio Cattaneo, new managing director of the electric giant. The company that will arise in Oklahoma will be a copy of the one that is already in activity a Catania.

The tax discount – continues Milano Finanza – returns in the Inflation Reduction Act of the United States, a rule passed by the administration of Biden. It is an initiative in support of renewable energies for which the US president has decided to invest well 375 billion dollars. Precisely this incentive would have convinced Is in the to invest in USA. Hence the announcement made a few days ago on the choice of the new headquarters, precisely in Oklahoma. Respected all the parameters required to obtain the bonus, capital expenditure of 1.8 billion and at least 1,400 employed. The new solar panel factory it even predicts 1,900.

