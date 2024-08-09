Paris (AFP)

The United States women won gold in the 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics.

The US women, led by Sha’Carri Richardson, made up for their failure in the last edition in Tokyo, when they settled for silver behind Jamaica, and won the gold by covering the distance in a time of 41:78 seconds, ahead of Britain, the bronze medalist in Tokyo (41:85 seconds), and Germany (41:97 seconds).

This is Richardson’s first Olympic gold, after she was banned from participating in the Tokyo Olympics due to her use of marijuana, and had to settle for a bronze in the 100-meter race in the Paris version.

The United States started strongly at the start of the race through Melissa Jefferson, and Tawanisha Terry continued in the same vein in the second 100 meters, passing the baton to Gabrielle Thomas, the 200m gold medalist in Paris, who took off at a rapid pace until she passed the baton to Shakari, who was late to start and was third, before recovering the situation after a few meters, and continued her way to the finish line with ease.

Tokyo champion Jamaica came in fifth with a time of 42:29 seconds.