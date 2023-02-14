A gunman opened fire Monday night, February 13, on the main campus of Michigan State University. Three people died and five were injured. According to police, the suspect apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Security forces searched the scene in search of the suspect, who acted alone and apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

While few details were immediately released, Michigan State University Police Officer Chris Rozman said the shots were fired in two separate buildings.

Police, responding to emergency calls, arrived at the scene and found the victims at both locations, Rozman added during a televised press conference approximately three hours after the incident. In addition, he confirmed that at least five people were taken to the hospital, some of them in critical condition.

University police later announced on Twitter that at least three people had been killed.

What is known about the alleged assailant?

Police released photos of the suspect showing a short African-American man wearing a jean jacket, red shoes and a baseball cap.

Police released photos of the suspect showing a short African-American man wearing a jean jacket, red shoes and a baseball cap.



Security forces quickly arrived on the scene and ordered students and campus staff to go into lockdown. The university suspended all activity for 48 hours.

“Tonight let’s embrace the Spartan community,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted. An allusion to the logo of the university: a helmet of a Greek warrior.

The United States pays a high price for the proliferation of firearms on its soil and the ease with which Americans have access to them.

The country has more individual guns than inhabitants: one in three adults owns at least one gun, and almost one in two adults lives in a house where there is a gun. One of the consequences is the extremely high rate of deaths from firearms in the United States, incomparable with other developed countries.

With Reuters and AFP

This text was adapted from its original in French.