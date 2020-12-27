B.three people were killed in a gun attack in a bowling alley in Illinois, USA. Police said three other people were injured in the incident in Rockford town on Saturday (local time). One suspect has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing, said police chief Dan O’Shea at a press conference near the crime scene. The three injured were taken to the hospital. O’Shea did not comment on the possible motive of the shooter.

The police later announced on the online service Facebook that a 37-year-old suspect had been taken into custody. There is currently no search for further suspects.

Rockford is about an hour and a half northwest of Chicago by car. Mayor Tom McNamara said the gunfire made him angry and saddened. His thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones. He wishes the injured a speedy recovery.