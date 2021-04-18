The condition of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Russia is deteriorating dramatically. The US threatens Moscow with “consequences if Navalny dies”.

+++ 3:50 p.m .: In view of the health problems of the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny, the USA is threatening the government in Moscow with “consequences if Navalny dies”. There are various possible measures, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned on CNN on Sunday. Nawalny’s doctors had previously warned the 44-year-old about cardiac arrest in view of his deteriorating health.

“Our patient can die at any minute”: Alexej Navalny’s doctors sound the alarm

First report from April 18, 2021, 11:30 a.m .: Moscow – According to doctors, the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny is threatened with cardiac arrest inside because of his deteriorating health. Navalny’s personal doctor Anastasia Wasiljewa and three of her colleagues, including a heart specialist, demanded access to the detainee from the prison authorities on Saturday (April 17, 2021). Because of critical potassium levels, President Vladimir Putin’s adversary was threatened with impaired kidney function and serious heart rhythm problems “every minute”. US President Joe Biden* was concerned about the reports on Saturday and criticized the conditions for the 44-year-old.

Usually, potassium levels greater than 6.0 require prompt treatment, the doctors said. Navalny’s value is 7.1. Her letter to the Russian prison authorities was posted on Vasilyeva’s Twitter account on Saturday. The letter addressed to the head of the prison also stated that the 44-year-old was threatened with “cardiac arrest”.

Alexej Navalny’s doctor warns: “Our patient can die at any minute.”

The cardiologist Jaroslaw Aschichmin warned on the Facebook online service: “Our patient can die at any minute.” He must be transferred to an intensive care unit. The Navalny confidante Kira Jarmysch wrote on Facebook: “Alexej dies.” With his constitution, it is “a matter of days”.

More than 70 internationally known authors, artists and academics, including Jude Law, Vanessa Redgrave and Benedict Cumberbatch, called on Putin to guarantee adequate medical treatment for Navalny. US President Biden replied to a question from journalists about Navalny on Saturday: “It is totally, completely unfair, and totally inappropriate”.

The Green MEP Sergey Lagodinsky called on the German government and the EU to urge Putin to transport Navalny’s to the EU. “Navalny is in immediate danger,” he told the newspapers of the editorial network Germany (RND, Sunday editions). “To help him is our human duty.”

Russia: Navalny wants to reach adequate supplies with hunger strike

According to his wife Julia Navalnaya, the 1.89-meter-tall Kremlin critic currently weighs 76 kilograms – nine kilograms less than when he started his hunger strike two weeks ago and 17 kilograms less than before he was transferred to the detention center in the small town of Pokrov in February.

With the hunger strike, the 44-year-old opposition politician wants to ensure that he is given adequate medical care. Navalny’s supporters are demanding his Transfer to a regular hospital*. According to her, he recently complained of severe back pain and numbness in his arms and legs.

Alexej Navalny’s supporters: gather for “biggest protest” in Russia

Last August, he survived an attack with the nerve agent Novichok. After the attack, for which Navalny blames the Kremlin, he was flown to Germany and treated at the Berlin Charité.

On Friday, the Russian authorities started proceedings to ban the anti-corruption foundation Navalnys.

Its supporters are currently collecting online participants for the "largest protest in modern Russia". As soon as they reach 500,000 registrations, they would set a date for the protests, the organizers said. As of Saturday, 440,000 people had registered. More than 11,000 people were arrested in nationwide solidarity demonstrations for opposition activists in January and February. (AFP)