In an unusual court case within the United States, two men convicted of grand theft at Kohl's store in Parker, Colorado They sought a reduction in his sentence arguing that the stolen items were on sale. The defense, however, faced difficulties in trying to justify the crime, since the total value of the stolen products exceeded US$2,000, making it a serious crime.

Michael Green, fifty, and Byron Bolden, thirty-seven, known as the “KitchenAid Mixer Crew” for their history of stealing appliances and other brand-name items, were convicted of grand theft. This type of crime has experienced a worrying increase, reaching a cost of US$112,100,000,000 in 2022 in the United States, which affects not only the prices of the products, but also the security of the stores.

The sentence was unequal for the two defendants, with Green receiving fifteen months in prison and Bolden, ninety days in jail with eighteen months of probation., as stated in the official document released by the prosecution. The disparity in penalties is explained by the complexity of theft cases, where factors such as repeat offenses and the nature of the stolen items can influence the judicial decision.

Their defense argued that they should face a lesser charge for "dealing" on some items, but the total value exceeded $2,000, making it a felony.

Does stealing products on sale lessen the severity of merchandise theft?

Green and Bolden's defense based their strategy on arguing that the stolen products were on sale, possibly seeking a petty rather than grand theft classification. However, the jury and the prosecution rejected this approach, highlighting that theft is not a victimless crime and must be actively pursued.

The case also highlights the fundamental differences between misdemeanor and felony theft crimes, underscoring that the total value of what was stolen plays a crucial role in the severity of the sentence. The prosecution, for its part, made it clear that it will not tolerate this type of criminal conduct and will remain firm in pursuing those responsible.

The reduction requested by the thieves based on “offers” was unsuccessful, and both will face the consequences of their criminal action.. The authorities highlighted the urgency of addressing the growing incidence of retail theft and reinforcing the commitment of justice in the prosecution of this type of crime to preserve security and integrity in local communities.