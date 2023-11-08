The United States House of Representatives voted this Tuesday to censure Rashida Tlaib, the first legislator of Palestinian origin to be elected to Congress, for her comments on the war that Israel is waging in the Gaza Strip.

The measure obtained 188 votes against and 234 in favor, including the support of 22 congressmen from the Democratic party, to which Tlaib belongs.

The text, which serves as a wake-up call to a legislator, accuses Tlaib of “promote false narratives about the October 7 attack by Hamas and call for the destruction of the State of Israel.”

The legislator defended her position during the debate on the resolution, asking Congress to take into account the suffering of the Palestinian people.



“To me, the cries of Israeli children and Palestinian children sound the same“said the congresswoman and reiterated that her criticisms have always been directed at the Government of Israel but not at its citizens.

The resolution, which was introduced by Republican Congressman Rich McCormick, represented the second proposal by the House to reprimand Tlaib for her political stance.

Tlaib regretted that her colleagues did not recognize the opinion of the only legislator of Palestinian origin in Congress. Photo: Instagram @rashidatlaib

Several influential congressmen of the Democratic Party within the Lower Houseincluding Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Congressman Jerrold Nadler, joined Republican criticism of Tlaib.

The controversy arises from a video in which the legislator participated directed at the American president, Joe Biden, who is accused of supporting a genocide against the Palestinians and is warned that he will lose the electoral support of the Arab community in the United States.

In the video, images of demonstrations appear with chants such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which the political majority in the United States considers as a slogan calling for the destruction of the State of Israel.

Rashida Tlaib became the first Muslim-American woman in the Michigan House of Representatives.

What have the Democrats said?

Before the vote, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries “expressed concern” about the use of the slogan among the party’s ranks; while Jerrold Nadler, who is Jewish, said it was “a terrible comment.”

It’s a shame that my colleagues are more focused on silencing me than saving lives. Many have shown me that Palestinian lives simply do not matter to them

Other party leaders such as the president and vice president of the Democratic Caucus in the Lower House, Pete Aguilar and Ted Lieu, respectively, also criticized the congresswoman.

Going further was legislator Josh Gottheimer, who He had already announced that he was going to support the resolutions to censure his party partner.

“Those things are simply unacceptable. And I think there have to be consequences for saying things that lead to the destruction of Semitism and terror,” Gottheimer said in statements to CNN.

Tlaib, for her part, regretted that her colleagues did not recognize the opinion of the only legislator of Palestinian origin in Congress and that they preferred to censor her.

“It’s a shame that my colleagues are more focused on silencing me than saving lives. “Many have shown me that the lives of Palestinians simply do not matter to them,” the congresswoman, born in the US but from a Palestinian family, said in a statement.

Tlaib had already gone through two previous censorship attempts since the start of Hamas attacks in Israel a month ago, on October 7, and the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

