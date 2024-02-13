Dramatic case of mistreatment in the USA. A Pennsylvania couple allegedly beat her 6-year-old daughter, left her without food for days at a time and kept her tied up and locked in a dog cage at night. Charged include Jacob William Weight Sr., 37, and Mimi Ann Frost, 33, who were arrested last week following an “extensive investigation” that began when law enforcement was first dispatched. at the couple's home in Brownsville Township on Jan. 7.

Weight had called 911 to report that the little girl was weak and had an apparent seizure when one of the other five children in the house tried to bathe her. When the police later arrived at the house, she found “deplorable conditions”, with feces scattered on the floor, smelling of urine and garbage.

The couple's nephew, who lived with them, told officers that the little girl was locked in a cage every night and forced to eat dog food. Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele explained how investigators found evidence that the child “was unable to leave the cage and was punished every time she went out to look for food.

“For lack of another way to put it, she was tortured in that house,” he added. When she was taken to Uniontown Hospital, the baby was covered in open wounds and bruises and appeared to be malnourished, as well as having broken and rotten teeth and swollen feet. And she looked like she probably hadn't had pediatric care in more than three years.