USA: They built a house on their land without permission and now they face a lawsuit

Annaleine Reynolds, known as Anne, is a coach female relationships and energy healer living in California. In 2018, the young woman bought a 4,046-square-meter piece of land in Hawaiian Paradise Park, on the Big Island, in Hawaii.. According to the documents, she acquired the property for US$22,500, after it was auctioned by the government.

The therapist was excited about the plot, which seemed like the perfect place to have spiritual retreats. “There is a sacredness to this land and the land I chose to buy had all the right qualities,” she said in an interview with Hawaii News Now. While the healer was experiencing the pandemic in California, a house was built on her land without her knowledge or consent, the report indicates.

The owner of the land was unaware that a three-bedroom house, at a cost of nearly US$500,000, had been built on her plot.. The surprise came when she received a call from a real estate agent. “He said, 'Oh, well, I just sold a house and it happens to be on your property, so we have to figure this out,'” the young woman said.

The house built on Reynolds' land was built by the company PJ's Construction, which was contracted by the developer Keaau Development Partnership LLC, to build about a dozen houses on properties in the area where the healer's plot is located. . The land confusion could be the result of developers' refusal to hire surveyors to calculate lot boundaries.