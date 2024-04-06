USA: They built a house on their land without permission and now they face a lawsuit

Annaleine Reynolds, known as Anne, is a coach female relationships and energy healer living in California. In 2018, the young woman bought a 4,046-square-meter piece of land in Hawaiian Paradise Park, on the Big Island, in Hawaii.. According to the documents, she acquired the property for US$22,500, after it was auctioned by the government.
The therapist was excited about the plot, which seemed like the perfect place to have spiritual retreats. “There is a sacredness to this land and the land I chose to buy had all the right qualities,” she said in an interview with Hawaii News Now. While the healer was experiencing the pandemic in California, a house was built on her land without her knowledge or consent, the report indicates.
The owner of the land was unaware that a three-bedroom house, at a cost of nearly US$500,000, had been built on her plot.. The surprise came when she received a call from a real estate agent. “He said, 'Oh, well, I just sold a house and it happens to be on your property, so we have to figure this out,'” the young woman said.