residents of Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, New Hampshire, and South Dakota, they will be the first to suffer the consequences of losing Medicaid coverage.

Since April 1, the State began to review the eligibility of people after the end of the additional federal fund against the effects of covid-19.

Some believe that residents who apply and are eligible for the low-income assistance program may be incorrectly disenrolled.

The five states will begin cutting coverage in April, sfollowed by 14 more states in May and 20 additional states, plus the District of Columbia, in June. All states must complete their redeterminations in the next 14 months, according to the CNN news network.

About 15 million people could stop receiving Medicaid, according to various estimates, although several million people could find coverage elsewhere. Others may still be eligible, but could be dropped for procedural reasons, such as not completing renewal forms. Those at risk include at least 6.7 million children, according to a Georgetown analysis, the news network said.

Since March 2020, enrollment in the program has increased as legislators approved the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which prevented states from involuntarily removing anyone of medical coverage. In return, Congress boosted states’ Medicaid match rates by 6.2 percentage points.

The provision was initially tied to the national public health emergency, but lawmakers changed it as part of the federal spending bill that passed in December. In addition to being able to start making terminations in April, states will receive enhanced federal matching for the remainder of this year, though it will be phased out over time.

More than 92 million Americans signed up for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) in December, up 31% from February 2020, according to the most recent data available from the Centers for Services. Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).

Reviewing the eligibility of all those enrollees will be a monumental task for state Medicaid agencies, many of which are also facing staff shortages. To prepare, they will be hiring new employees, temporary workers or contractors or bringing back retirees, according to a recent survey by Georgetown and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

