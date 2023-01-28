Authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, have released images of the violent beating that led to the death of 29-year-old African American Tire Nichols. The young man had been stopped by five policemen, who were fired and are now being charged with murder. In this video it was decided to reproduce only a part of the violence suffered by the boy and recorded by the agents’ bodycams. The original video released by the American authorities is over ten minutes long. The clip shows the moment Nichols is stopped at a checkpoint and the initial face-to-face with the officers, who drag him out of his car, knock him to the ground, pin him down and start beating him. Nichols is distinctly heard trying to calm down the police officers: “Okay, okay, I’m going to lie down. Be calm.” But the screams of the policemen grow. At one point the boy (perhaps affected by the teaser) tries to escape from his captors: he frees himself from their grip and runs away, handcuffed. But the five policemen catch up with him near the house where he lived with his mother, knock him down again and start beating him with kicks and punches and inflicting more teasing blows on him. Finally the bloodless boy is made to lean against a police car: help arrives while Nichols collapses to the ground. The 29-year-old died three days later of the consequences of the attack.



01:58