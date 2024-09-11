The “usual” Trump held hostage by fake news outclassed by a Kamala who does her homework

The level of conflict in the United States for the presidential race is depressing. Tanto that makes us look with pride and nostalgia at the Berlusconi-Prodi duel in 2001 when the peak of the clash was reached with the famous “drunkard” with which the professor apostrophized the Cav. Trump is Trump and mixes the true, the plausible and the fake with an ease that can only be disturbing. He rightly recalls the disaster of the agreements in Afghanistan, taken by the tycoon, of course, but completed by Joe Biden. He tries, less rightly, to reiterate the story that with him in the White House there would never have been a war in Ukraine. Maybe, but Putin’s long hand has been stretching over Europe’s granary since 2014 and it would hardly have been stopped by Trump’s will.



Then it becomes pathetic and contains fake news: immigrants in Ohio who eat dogs (a nonsense denied by the authorities); the Democrats who want to carry out abortions in the ninth month and kill children after birth. Stuff that not even Leonidas in Sparta would have approved of. And then again on the economy, accusing Harris of being a Marxist (forgetting that, even today, those who land in the USA are asked if they profess Marxist ideologies).

A desolate spectacle, in short. And for Harris, to not make a bad impression, it is enough to do her homework, without even having to show her teeth too much. The gesture of shaking hands with her opponent was beautiful, fair play that with The Donald had rarely been seen. Kamala reminds the tycoon of his successes in the economy and manages to avoid the only truly complex issue, that of inflation. For the rest, a series of accusations against Trump that accuses – indeed – the opponent’s blows, even when it comes to Covid and the crazy policies implemented by the tycoon. Will this debate be enough to confirm Kamala’s overtaking of The Donald? It’s hard to say. Of course, the tycoon has rarely been seen in such difficulty. And that’s news in itself. After Philadelphia, a new debate is expected, but Trump, especially if the polls were to give his opponent the lead, could decide to avoid it. There are 55 days left until the vote, and the widespread idea is that from here on it will only get worse. Alas.