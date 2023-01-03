the republican congressman kevin mccarthy admitted this Tuesday that he still does not have enough votes to become the new speaker of the US House of Representatives, but warned that he will continue to fight to get them.

(We recommend: The political tension that is coming in the US with the possession of the new Congress)

A few minutes before the start of the new legislature of the US Congress, McCarthy confirmed to the press that He has not yet achieved the 218 “yes” necessary to be named as the new “speaker” who will replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

(Keep reading: Canada: why will the government prohibit foreigners from buying a home in that country?)

“We had an intense meeting,” said the politician at the end of a meeting with congressmen from the Republican Party, who will hold the parliamentary majority in this new legislature as a result of the mid-term elections last November.

McCarthy, until now leader of the Republican opposition in the Lower House, criticized that there are members of his party who they oppose their appointment because they think more “of their positions than of the country”.

(Furthermore: USA: What Ex-President Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed)

“We will probably have a battle in the plenary session, but the battle is for the party and for the country, and I am going to fight it,” said the California congressman.

We will probably have a battle in plenary, but the battle is for the party and for the country, and I am going to fight it.

Republicans control 222 of the 435 seats, but McCarthy is not completely assured of victory as some members of his party have announced they will vote against him or remain undecided.

At stake is the replacement of Pelosi, who has presided over the Lower House for two terms (2007-2011 and 2019-2023) and who announced that she is leaving the leadership of the Democratic caucus after the electoral defeat.

(You may be interested in: USA: Nancy Pelosi says she will resign as leader of Democrats in Congress)

The US Congress begins this new legislature with the expectation that the last two years of the president’s term, Joe Biden, will be hampered by the Republican opposition.

Although the Republicans won the House of Representatives elections last November, the victory for the conservatives was much less than many expected.

(Read also: United States: Cruise companies are fined for making stops in Cuba)

Furthermore, the Democrats not only managed to retain a majority in the Senate, but also won a new seat.

EFE