Donald Trump’s monumental ego – a pathological narcissist from a book, according to his niece Mary Trump, a psychologist – has been his strength, but also his curse. As an entrepreneur, candidate, and president, Trump has always preferred be guided by your nose rather than the advice of others, and even less of the experts.

In the twilight of his presidency, with the sword of Damocles from another trial in the Senate after his second impeachment and scared by the possible legal consequences of his role in the insurrection against the Capitol, Trump has nevertheless chosen to contain his instincts.

Its objective, to stop the vertiginous collapse of its personal, business and perhaps political brand and save your skin.

“Americans, I want to tell you about the disturbing events of the past week. The invasion of the Capitol struck the heart of our Republic, outraged and horrified millions of Americans, “says the president in a video published a few hours after being condemned for the second time by the House of Representatives, now for” inciting violence. ” .

Trump does not cite impeachment, but, for the first time, he does not truffle his words about the unfounded allegations of fraud that led to that situation and now he claims to condemn “unequivocally.”

“Violence and vandalism have no place in this country or in our movement,” he said, accusing those who behave like this of betraying his platform. A week ago, however, it took hours in reacting to scenes of violence coming from the Capitol. When he finally did and asked his supporters to leave, he did not forget to tell them that he understands them, that they are “very special” and he loves them.

The video message was, according to the US media, the result of a brutal exercise pressure from their legal advisers; his chief of staff, Mark Meadows; his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and Senator Lindsey Graham, among other members of his dwindling circle of faithful in the White House, from which he has expelled Rudy Giuliani.

“The silence It is not an option”; if something else happens in the next few days and he has not condemned the violence, “it will be his responsibility,” his relatives told him, according to sources quoted by CNN.

The two previous videos published by Trump about the assault on the Capitol demonstrate how long it has taken the president to assume the precariousness of your situation in all senses, politically and legally. Only this Wednesday, it began to give way. In the middle of the House debate on his impeachment, in an attempt to give arguments to his Republican colleagues for not supporting the initiative, he published a statement condemning the events. Then he published the aforementioned video.

No twitter

Deprived of his traditional speaker, his Twitter account, this time the president has not been able for now boycott yourself. Pat Cipollone, current legal adviser to the White House, has warned him from day one that his intervention of more than an hour before the protesters who later took the Capitol could have legal consequences. The District of Columbia Prosecutor’s Office insists that it will hold all those involved in the assault accountable, including public officials.

Finally, ten Republican congressmen supported his impeachment, which will thus go down in history as the most supportive disapproval by the party of the affected president. Among them, some veterans disappointed with Trump’s refusal to take any responsibility for the events, young boys who do not agree with the direction that their in-laws have taken and some who admit that they have been complicit in the rhetorical fire that preceded the attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Liz Cheney, representative of Wyoming and daughter of Dick Cheney. Photo: AFP

At the head of the rebels, Liz cheney, representative of Wyoming and daughter of Dick Cheney, probably the most powerful vice president the US has ever had.Although previously he only disagreed with Trump on issues related to foreign policy and defense, Cheney has stood out in recent months as one of the few critical voices within the Republican Party with its refusal to assume its defeat after all its appeals were rejected by the judges.

Third-highest Republican in the Lower House of Congress, like his father years before, and advocate of strong foreign and military policy, Cheney represents the establishment of the party displaced by Trump. Some colleagues claim to remove her from her leadership positions in the House. She stands firm. Implicitly, Cheney posits as alternative to trumpism and possible relief for the 2024 elections.

In these circumstances, Trump’s impeachment has become an existential moment for the Republican Party. The president is disappointed by the lukewarm defense that his colleagues made of him in the lower house (most opposed, claiming that it will further divide the country, without trying to excuse the conduct of their leader), but he absolutely needs soften to Republicans in the Senate, who once he leaves the White House will impeach him. In their hands they have the possible disbarment of Trump.

Trump in Texas, during a visit to the wall with Mexico. Photo: AP

In 2020 they acquitted him, and only Senator Mitt Romney, eternal Jiminy Cricket of the party from which he was a presidential candidate at a time that seems very distant, stood up to him (2012).

This year, however, Trump’s impeachment has opened a deep crack in the match. The dam has broken. Therefore, the recipients Unquestionable of his video of redemptive aspirations are none other than the Republican senators. And, in particular, the leader of the Conservatives in the Upper House, Mitch McConnell.

Moments before the Capitol was stormed, the Kentucky senator had warned that anti-democratic efforts by his fellow Republicans to stop Biden’s inauguration would lead the country to “A death spiral”. Now he has made it known that he considers he “finished” with Trump and does not rule out supporting his conviction.

McConnell has always been a machine to raise money for the party and, political reasons aside, according to the AP agency, what finally convinced him to distance himself from the president was that important donors warned him that the president has transferred a red line.

Jason Miller, one of the few Trump advisers who lobbied for him in Congress these days, has warned that the bases are with the president and will punish those who do not support him. Defiantly, Trump warned Tuesday that his impeachment will translate into more violence. So did not read from the telepromter. It was him and his instincts who spoke.

The author is a Washington correspondent for La Vanguardia

ap