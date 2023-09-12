USA, the dollar strengthens against the euro by 5% in just two months

5% less value in two months, since mid-July: this is how much the euro has lost against the US dollar. Dollar which is now trading at 1.07. It was difficult to see the euro falling below 1.1 and just a year ago the greenback had surpassed the euro after almost 20 years. What are the causes and predictions? The main cause is the recession looming over the euro zone as confirmed by the latest G20. The risk of a slowdown in the European economy is increasingly evident. And Germany, in the midst of a technical recession, is a clear demonstration of this. The economic gap between the USA and Europe is widening. Furthermore, while Europeans are struggling to contain inflation (slowing down but never below the 5% threshold), Americans are already at around 3% in terms of price increases and, above all, their economy is booming. These two different realities will clearly lead to two different decisions by central banks regarding the next rate hikes.

US, the Fed could pause on rate hikes at its next meeting

In fact, all observers are convinced that the Federal Reserve will pause in the bullish trend while they are not at all convinced that the ECB will adopt the same strategy. In the currency battle to contain inflation, the game seems to have been won by the dollar over the euro. Already a year ago Jerome Powell, president of the Fed, had begun to move to curb inflation. At the same time, however, the ECB defined the problem as temporary and easily solvable. THEThe first Fed increase was in March 2022 while Christine Lagarde announced it four months later. The 120-day time advantage certainly favored the American currency on all markets. While the dollar strengthened, other currencies, from the euro to the Japanese yen, the pound and the Chinese yuan, weakened. The memory of the euro at 1.59 against the dollar is truly long gone. It is quite normal that in the face of rate increases, local currencies appreciate on the exchange market (government bonds and more attractive bonds). But Europe has still not managed to return to normality. And this is also due to other causes, primarily the war in Ukraine, the lack of climate, the drought, all aspects that have led Brussels to predict growth for the current year of only 0.8%.

USA, a rapidly growing job market

The situation in the USA is very different. The American job market is as strong as ever, unemployment is practically at non-existent levels, salaries exceed inflation and consumption has the wind in its sails. If at the next meeting the Fed decides (quite unlikely) to increase rates, the euro will depreciate even more. And this for how long? There are many who think that it will only happen when the stars and stripes market does not show weakness. In the European market, despite an acceptable job market (but with salaries on average below inflation) and an unemployment rate at historic lows (6.4%), inflation still remains at warning levels. Inflation driven by food, services and non-energy industrial sectors. An average of 5.5%.

Not to mention the specter of the cost of oil which this week reached 90 dollars a barrel. What will the ECB do then? Opinions are conflicting. Some observers believe that it is possible to take a pause in the increases because otherwise they could put Germany, the locomotive of the entire euro zone, in further difficulty. It is worth mentioning cthat Europe imports energy products by paying for them in dollars and if the greenback is increasingly stronger, European consumers pay the consequences, primarily at the petrol pump. Fortunately, however, the devaluation also has some advantages because exports immediately become more attractive and European companies obtain more euros by repatriating profits or receiving dividends from its foreign subsidiaries. Last but not least, a lighter currency attracts millions of tourists and this for many countries, with Italy in the lead, is nothing but a great advantage.

Subscribe to the newsletter

