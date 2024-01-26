The state of Alabama, in the southern United States, executed prisoner Kenneth Eugene Smith this Thursday, January 25, by asphyxiating him with nitrogen gas, a method never before tried. The state government called the procedure “the most painless and humane method of execution known to man.” However, journalists who witnessed the execution reported that, after the gas was applied, Smith writhed for a couple of minutes and then was seen breathing heavily for several more minutes.

Alabama executed Kenneth Smith on Thursday, January 25, by asphyxiating him with nitrogen gas, the first time this method of capital punishment has been used and which that state in the southern United States defends as a simpler alternative to lethal injections.

Smith was executed with this procedure after a failed attempt in November 2022, as the executioner failed to insert an intravenous needle into his body. As part of a later agreement, Alabama agreed not to try to kill him again with lethal injection.

Smith, sentenced to death for murdering a woman for hire in 1988, was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. local time (02:25 GMT on Friday) after inhaling nitrogen gas through a mask and running out of oxygen.

His last words, already with the mask on, were:

“Tonight Alabama makes humanity take a step back. Thank you for supporting me. I love you all.”

Journalists who were eyewitnesses to the execution reported that, after the gas began to flow, Smith He was squirming for a couple of minutes. and then he was seen breathing heavily for several more minutes.

The director of the Alabama Department of Corrections, John Hamm, said in a subsequent press conference that the inmate's shakes were “involuntary”but nothing out of what was expected.

On Thursday, an Alabama man became the first ever person executed via nitrogen gas. Here's what to know about the controversial procedure: https://t.co/gmpsz8WaPM — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2024



“It looked like Smith was holding his breath as long as he could,” Hamm said, when asked at a news conference if he was expected to squirm. “He struggled a little against the restraints, but it was involuntary movement and agonizing breathing. So that was all that was expected.”

The nitrogen gas flowed for about 15 minutes.

Rejection from human rights organizations

The Supreme Court of the United States rejected minutes before the execution the last appeal that the prisoner's defense had presented this Thursday by 6 votes to 3, thus giving the green light to the start of the procedure.

Progressive Sonia Sotomayor, one of the three judges who voted to stop the execution, argued:

“Having failed to kill Smith on its first attempt, Alabama has chosen him as its 'guinea pig' to test a method of execution never before used.”

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch had asked the United States not to allow the execution.

Smith was on death row for having murdered Elizabeth Sennett in 1988, at the request of her husband, Charles Sennett, who wanted to collect compensation. Smith and his accomplice, John Forrest Parker, received $1,000 each.

Death Penalty Action co-founder and executive director Abraham Bonowitz, a death penalty abolitionist based in Columbus, Ohio, attends an interview via his computer before the planned execution by pure nitrogen asphyxiation of Kenneth Smith, in Alabama, this January 25, 2024. © Reuters-Micah Green

Charles Sennett committed suicide a week after the murder, when he realized that authorities considered him a suspect, while Parker was also sentenced to death and was executed in 2010 by lethal injection.

“We have forgiven the three people involved years ago,” Mike Sennett also said at a press conference with his two brothers, the sons of the murdered woman, after witnessing the execution of the last of those involved, a sensation they described as “bittersweet”.

“Evil acts have consequences,” they added.

All eyes were on Alabama and its new method of execution, the first developed since lethal injection was introduced in 1982, which has been the majority for the last four decades in the country, displacing the electric chair.

Alabama decided to try asphyxiation with nitrogen gas due to the difficulty they have faced in recent yearss the states that still use capital punishment to acquire lethal drugs due to the refusal of pharmaceutical companies to allow them to be used for this purpose.

In addition, complications that have arisen in several executions since 2014 – some in Alabama – have led to the method being questioned as inhumane and the subject of legal disputes for years.

Other states were very awaiting the execution in Alabama, to also introduce the nitrogen asphyxiation method. Oklahoma and Mississippi, in fact, have already approved the method, but have not yet developed a protocol for using it or built the facilities.

Since the Supreme Court reintroduced the death penalty in 1976, 1,583 prisoners have been executed in the United States, 73 of them in Alabama.

With EFE and Reuters