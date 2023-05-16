Usa, Yellen: “Possible default from June 1st”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen he reiterated that for the United States, in the absence of a debt ceiling agreement, “there is a possibility of default from June 1″.

In a letter to the Speaker of the House, the Republican, Kevin McCarthy, Yellen wrote that according to “our latest data, the Treasury will probably not be able to meet all government obligations unless Congress takes action to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1.” “.

Wall Street futures down. Fears of deadlock on the debt ceiling

Futures declining to Wall Street despite the indexes closing moderately higher yesterday. Investors eye deadlock on raising US debt ceiling after Friday meeting between President Joe Biden and the leaders of Congress, on the agenda today at the White House.

Last week Biden urged i Republican deputies to move quickly to raise the limit on loans allowed to the government from the current $31.4 trillion, or risk dragging the world’s largest economy into recession.

And yesterday the US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen he reiterated that for the United States, in the absence of an agreement on the debt ceiling, “there is the possibility of default from June 1”. The futures of Dow Jones lose 0.23%, those of Nasdaq retreat by 0.10% and those of the S&P 500 recorded a decrease of 0.20%.

