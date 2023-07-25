Bronny James, a University of Southern California freshman and oldest son of Lakers star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice. James, 18, is currently in stable condition after a brief stint in the intensive care unit, according to a James family spokesman. “LeBron and Savannah would like to publicly send their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the USC athletic and medical staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the James family said in a statement.

This is the second time in the past year that USC medical personnel have responded to a men’s basketball player who suffered a cardiac arrest during practice. Center Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed during a workout last summer and was revived by USC athletic trainers.

He made a full recovery and was back on the basketball court six months later. Bronny, born in 2004, is among the eligible candidates to be chosen during the 2024 NBA Draft to fulfill his father’s dream of playing with his son. According to TMZ, a 911 call went out at USC’s Galen Center at 9:26 am and the boy was unconscious. He was taken by ambulance with emergency code 3.